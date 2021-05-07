Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.