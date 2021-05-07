Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 433 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

