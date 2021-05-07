Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Acquires 598 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman acquired 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 281.30 ($3.68) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

