Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VNQ opened at $97.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

