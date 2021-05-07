Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

