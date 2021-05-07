Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,854,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.