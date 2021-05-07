LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $146.76. 1,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

