Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $271 million-$271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.50 million.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $24.12. 1,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,864. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.