Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.