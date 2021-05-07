Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

