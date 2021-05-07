Laurie R. Thomson Sells 1,994 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $459.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.18 and its 200 day moving average is $395.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $463.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.