Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.72.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE LB opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.30. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.