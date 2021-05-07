Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,113. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

