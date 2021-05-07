Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.
NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,113. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
