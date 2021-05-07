Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $190.41. The stock had a trading volume of 95,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,594. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.