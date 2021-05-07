LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to “Buy”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $84.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.