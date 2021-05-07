Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $278.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

