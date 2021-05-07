KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.4%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €74.80 ($88.00) and last traded at €74.70 ($87.88). 7,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.40 ($87.53).

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWS. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €74.16 and a 200-day moving average of €69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

