Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Down 5.6%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 5,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 294,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

