Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

KOP stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Koppers has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

