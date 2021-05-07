Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kohl’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. The strategic plan focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management and undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Moreover, the company has been benefiting from its growing digital business for a while now. Notably, digital sales soared 22% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, Kohl’s strong brand portfolio and solid partnerships are diving growth. However, the company has been witnessing year-over-year decline in the top line for the past few quarters. Total revenues declined 10.1% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Apart from this, the company is grappling with soft margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.65.

KSS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

