Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 888 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.