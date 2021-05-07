Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 9,146 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.47.

NYSE ITW opened at $235.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $237.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.