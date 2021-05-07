Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $29.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,399.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,218.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

