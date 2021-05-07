Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.87 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.