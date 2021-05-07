Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $386.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.68 and a 200 day moving average of $357.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

