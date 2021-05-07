Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 2,307 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

