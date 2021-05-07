Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 658 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,247.00 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

