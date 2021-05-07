KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 53,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $58.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

