Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 11th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $127.14 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

