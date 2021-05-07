Kingstone Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KINS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

