Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $368.00

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 367.70 ($4.80), with a volume of 5464878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.66).

KGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 295.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

