Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

KXS stock traded up C$1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$149.40. 117,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,431. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

