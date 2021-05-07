Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of KXSCF traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

