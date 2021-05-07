Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,201. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

