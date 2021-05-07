Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 270,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,477. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.