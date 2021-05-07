Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,477. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

