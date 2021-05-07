Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 270,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.