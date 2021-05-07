KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. KickToken has a market cap of $13.19 million and $1.59 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

