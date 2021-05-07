Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

