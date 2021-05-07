KeyCorp Weighs in on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WTS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $15,447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

