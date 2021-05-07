KeyCorp Weighs in on Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of DG opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.39. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

