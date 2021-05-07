KeyCorp Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $89.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,960. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

