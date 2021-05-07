Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

