Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Kerry Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

