Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €56.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.91 ($64.60) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.17.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.