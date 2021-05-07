KeeperDAO Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $6.16 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $474.71 or 0.00829287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00796862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.35 or 0.08838405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

