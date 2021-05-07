Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Outperform

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

FDUS stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

