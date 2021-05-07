KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NYSE WAL opened at $105.77 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

