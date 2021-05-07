KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 326.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $40.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,258 shares of company stock worth $1,339,401. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

