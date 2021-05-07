KBC Group NV Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -177.10 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

